MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of Mexico City police and federal marines have staged a massive pre-dawn raid on one of Mexico City's toughest slums. The raid on three buildings found two methamphetamine labs, guns, grenades and about 2 ½ tons of marijuana.

Over 600 city police and 147 marines swept into the notorious Morelos neighborhood in north-central Mexico City next to the tough barrio of Tepito.

Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said police arrested 26 men and 5 women and seized about 20 guns, five grenades and a grenade launcher.

Garcia Harfuch said such large-scale illicit operations probably had some kind of help or protection from corrupt authorities.