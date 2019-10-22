TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ten Taiwan startups led by Taipei Computer Association (TCA) are participating in MWC Los Angeles 2019, exhibiting parts, products or solutions in the fields of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and smart city, according to a CNA report on Tuesday (Oct. 22).

MWC Los Angeles 2019 takes place from Oct. 22-24. The trade show is “one of the newest and fastest growing events in the U.S. that brings together leading companies and influential experts from all sectors within the mobile technology industry to advance Intelligent connectivity – a fusion of 5G, IoT, AI and big data,” according to the event’s website.

The 10 startups are participating at the trade show under the name of Innovex Startups Taiwan Pavilion, according to the report. TCA said the association will also promote the Innovex event, the startup arm of Computex Taipei, at the MWC LA expo.

The 10 startups led by TCA are exhibiting a variety of products and software solutions in 5G, AI, IoT, and smart city. For example, TMYTEK is displaying 5G millimeter-wave beam-forming kits that can help telecommunication operators and telecommunications equipment manufacturers develop and test millimeter-wave communication modules; while dp smart is exhibiting 5G 360-degree panorama 8K video cameras.