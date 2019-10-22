WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly a third of American workers say they've changed how they act at work in the past year, as the #MeToo movement has focused the nation's attention on sexual misconduct.

That's according to a new poll of full- or part-time workers released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the software company SAP.

The poll also found that about a third of working adults say they have talked about sexual misconduct in the workplace with coworkers in the past year.

As a result of recent focus on issues of racial and ethnic diversity, about 4 in 10 working adults think change for the better is likely for African Americans, while about a third say the same for workers of Hispanic origin.

___

Smith reported from Providence, Rhode Island.