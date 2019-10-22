TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Advanced Cultural Association (TACA) held a public welfare activity on Tuesday (Oct. 22) highlighting new findings that appear to show a correlation between chewing ability and prevention of dementia in senior citizens.

The World Health Organization (WHO) definition of an aged society is when more than 14 percent of its population is over 65 years old. Taiwan became an aged society in 2018, and is set to be super-aged by 2026 when at least 20 percent of the population is 65 or more.

TACA Chairman Kobe Chih (池國平) said that since 20.7 percent of Taiwan's population is forecast be over 65 years old by 2026, it’s a pressing issue for the government. As such, it is important for the government to plan programs to enhance the health of senior citizens and reduce the tremendous costs of the country's long-term healthcare plan.

Research seems to show that strengthening chewing ability can lower the risk of dementia and memory loss. Therefore, Chih urged the public to focus more on oral health.

Besides a balanced nutritional intake and paying attention to oral hygiene, it’s also important to strengthen the chewing muscles. Chih recommended the elderly eat more nutritional foods like walnuts and green soy beans, which will strengthen chewing ability.

In addition, multiple international research organizations suggest that sugar-free gum can maintain oral health and improve chewing ability, Chih added.

Dr. Allen Hsu (許明倫), Dean of School of Dentistry at National Yang-Ming University, said that chewing and swallowing abilities will gradually degenerate with age. Furthermore, if oral health decreases then there is a greater risk of the lung infection, aspiration pneumonia.

He added that research appears to confirm that strengthening chewing ability will help lower the risks of dementia and prevent symptoms of aging. Therefore, he encourages the elderly to practice chewing regularly.

Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist by training, said dementia and muscle atrophy are preventable diseases and not a natural phenomenon of aging. Chen said that Taiwan has cultivated a good reputation for having a well-rounded national health insurance scheme and hepatitis prevention systems, adding that he hoped oral health will become another thing that Taiwan can be proud of in the future.