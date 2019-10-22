UK police to travel to US in car crash probe

LONDON (AP) — British police plan to travel to the U.S. to interview an American diplomat's wife involved in a crash that killed a British teenager.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Nick Adderley said Tuesday that officers will travel as soon as their visas are arranged.

They plan to interview Anne Sacoolas about the crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August when his motorcycle collided with a car allegedly driven by Sacoolas outside a British air force base in southern England used by the U.S. military.

Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the crash, though police released a statement saying she had previously told them she had no plans to depart.

President Donald Trump got involved last week when he met with Dunn's parents and tried to arrange a White House meeting with Sacoolas.