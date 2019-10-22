UAE provisionally suspends another cricketer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates Cricket Board has provisionally suspended another cricketer less than a week after three of its players were charged under the ICC's anti-corruption code.

No formal charges have been laid against the 34-year-old Ashfaq Ahmed.

The board said in a statement on Monday that Ahmed will remain provisionally suspended as the "board will wait for the conclusion of proceedings before making any further comment."

Three senior UAE players — captain Mohammad Naveed, pacer Qadeer Ahmed and veteran batsman Shaiman Anwar —- were suspended last week for alleged breaches of the anti-corruption code.

Ahmed has played 16 ODIs and 12 Twenty20s and was part of the UAE team playing in T20 World Cup qualifiers.

___

