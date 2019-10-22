  1. Home
International scientists gather in Taipei for Belmont Forum

Marking its 10th anniversary, the forum will be held at NTU this week and further the cause of trans-national science research

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/22 17:46
Belmont Forum aims to solve environment issues. (Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Belmont Forum, a partnership of funding organizations and international science councils committed to trans-national science research, will be held in Taipei this week (Oct. 21-25), at the GIS NTU Convention Center and NTU Building for Research Excellence.

Established in 2009, the Belmont Forum was formed by scientists and environmental professionals from the governmental agencies of 28 countries to contribute their knowledge to the global community. The main focus of the forum is environmental research and sustainability.

During his opening speech, Taiwan Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said that Taiwan has always supported the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations (UN SDGs). He added that Taiwan and members of the Belmont Forum will continue to strive for the good of humanity, reported CNA.

According to the schedule posted by organizers, members will look at research over the past 10 decades and discuss climate change and future challenges on the first two days. This will be followed by a three-day, closed-door discussion when members will elaborate on how to achieve UN SDGs by 2030.
Belmont Forum
Climate Change

