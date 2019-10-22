  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Whimsical seascape street mural in Kaohsiung

French artist creates psychedelic fish painting on lane in Kaohsiung

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/22 15:43
(Arcade Art Gallery photo)

(Arcade Art Gallery photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A French artist painted this vibrantly-colored street painting in Kaohsiung over the course of nine days.

The 39-year-old artist, Nicolas Barrome Forgues, is a native of Saint Jean de Luz in southwest France’s Basque country. The work was commissioned by the Arcade Art Gallery and was funded by the Kaohsiung Lingya District Office, as part of an ongoing program that brings in artists to create murals in the city.

Forgues was invited by the gallery as part of the Kaohsiung Street Art Festival in 2019. He started work on the project on Oct. 2 and completed it on Oct. 11.

The piece is called "年年有餘" (every year has fish), which more accurately translates as "abundance year after year." The painting can be found on Lane 9, Chengqing Road, in Kaohsiung's Lingya District.


Left side of mural (Arcade Art Gallery photo)


Right side of mural (Arcade Art Gallery photo)


Complete mural (Arcade Art Gallery photo)

Video showing process of painting the mural:
