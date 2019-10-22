TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After winning two consecutive championships, Team Taiwan participated in the 7th biennial The World of Bread (Mondial du Pain) competition held in the French city of Nantes, but was warned by the organizer not to display the Taiwan flag.

Although contestants were disheartened by the new regulation, dozens of Taiwanese arrived at the venue on Monday (Oct. 21) with Taiwan flags to show support for Team Taiwan. According to Yahoo News, supporters planned the gathering via social media after hearing about Taiwanese bakers' frustration.

The World of Bread competition is held once every two years, and representing Taiwan this year were baker Yu Teng Yun (游東運), alongside coach Wang Peng-chieh (王鵬傑) and assistant Hsu Yu-chen (許育晨). Wang told CNA that in previous contests, Team Taiwan did not have many supporters, but seeing so many Taiwanese this year was really heart-warming.

Abe Ryuzo, coach of the Japanese team and Wang's opponent in the 2013 contest, also expressed his concern for Team Taiwan and became really upset after learning of the situation. Wang said the main focus of the competition was not the championship, but for contestants to gain experience, reported New Talk.

Team Taiwan takes picture with Taiwan flag. (CNA photo)

Team Taiwan's bread shows Taiwan's spirit. (CNA photo)