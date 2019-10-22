  1. Home
New Taipei's 2019 Christmasland gala lights up on Nov. 15

New Taipei City's 2019 Christmasland light extravaganza opens to public on Nov. 15

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/22 15:05
(New Taipei City Government photo)

(New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City's annual Christmasland light show will light up on Nov. 15 in New Taipei City Plaza and will include light shows, market fairs, stage performances, and concerts by well-known musicians.

The festival, which will be held in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, will run this year from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, according to the New Taipei City Government. In addition to the opening ceremony on Nov. 15, other highlights include a children's carnival from Nov. 16-17, a "Fantasy Art Fair" from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, and a "Superstar Concert" to be held on Dec. 14-15.

The main light show runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night of the festival. The New Taipei Christmasland gala is the largest annual Christmas event in Taiwan and listed in 2018 by Hankyu Travel International Co.,Ltd. as the top overseas Christmas travel destination in the world.


(New Taipei City Government photo)

More information about the light spectacle, including this year's theme, will be released in the coming days.

Address:

161, Zhongshan Rd., Sec. 1, Banqiao District, New Taipei City

For more information visit the Taiwan Tourism Bureau website or the event's official Facebook page.


(New Taipei City Government photo)


(New Taipei City Government photo)


(New Taipei City Government photo)


(New Taipei City Government photo)


(New Taipei City Government photo)
Christmasland
Christmas in Taipei
Christmas in Taiwan

