TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Deputy Foreign Minister Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) met with David Stilwell, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, at the White House on Monday (Oct. 21) to discuss Taiwan's plan for diplomatic relations and the presidential election in 2020.

Hsu told media that Stillwell expressed concerns over Taiwan's diplomatic situation. In what CNA reported was a brief but efficient conversation, Stillwell added that he expected the 2020 election in Taiwan could proceed smoothly without interference from other countries.

Hsu said the main purpose of the visit was to show appreciation to the U.S. government and congress for supporting Taiwan, especially the country’s participation in global events. He added the U.S. sincerely hopes the 2020 election can set an example for democracy, reported UDN.

According to Hsu, the U.S. government is paying more attention to China and its influence over other countries. When asked about practical help to break Taiwan's diplomatic isolation, Hsu did not disclose any details, but did say Stillwell spoke of potential collaborative opportunities between the two countries.