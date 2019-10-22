  1. Home
India inflict innings defeat on South Africa in 3rd test

By CHETAN NARULA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/22 13:03
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn, right, during the fourth day of third and last cricket test match between I

India's Sahbaz Nadeem celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during the fourth day of third and last cricket test match between India

India's Sahbaz Nadeem, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn during the fourth day of third a

RANCHI, India (AP) — India took just nine minutes to wrap up proceedings on day four of the third test against South Africa and completed a first-ever 3-0 series whitewash with an innings and 202-run victory on Tuesday.

Resuming at 132-8 in its second innings, the Proteas added one run off 10 balls before debutant Shahbaz Nadeem took the final two wickets off consecutive deliveries.

Nadeem (2-18) had concussion substitute batsman Theunis de Bruyn (30) caught behind, and next ball caught Lungi Ngidi in a bizarre fashion as the ball ricocheted off the non-striker Anrich Nortje.

Umesh Yadav finished with 3-40, while Mohammed Shami (2-22) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-19) picked up a brace each.

