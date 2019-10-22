Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa burn campaign posters of ruling party congressional candidates outside the Supreme Elector
A police officer aims pepper spray at supporters of opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, who are gathered outside the Supreme Electoral Cour
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa protest outside the Supreme Electoral Court where election ballots are being counted in La
Supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales, who is running for a fourth term, rally outside the Supreme Electoral Court where election ballots are b
Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks to supporters at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, after a first round presidential election, Sunday,
Bolivia's opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa talks during a press conference at a hotel in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Mesa den
A line of police separate supporters of opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, a former president, left, from supporters of Bolivian President
A supporter of opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, a former president, yells holding the Spanish sign "No more lies. I'm not scared!" as po
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, a former president, gather outside the Supreme Electoral Court where election ballots are
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa, a former president, top, use their flag to hit a supporter of Bolivian President Evo Mora
Police stand guard as supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales, who is running for a fourth term, rally outside the Supreme Electoral Court where
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Rioting broke out in parts of Bolivia among opponents of President Evo Morales after electoral authorities announced that a resumed vote count put the leader close to avoiding a runoff in his bid for a fourth term.
Protesters set fire to regional offices of the electoral body in the southern cities of Sucre of Potosi late Monday, and a crowd burned ballots from Sunday's election in Tarija. Bands of Morales' supporters and opponents fought in a number of places across the country, including the capital.
Morales' opponents accused officials of trying to help the president avoid a runoff battle. A U.S. State Department accused Bolivian authorities of trying to subvert the vote, and an observer mission from the Organization of American States expressed concerns about the counting process.