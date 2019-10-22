TOKYO (AP) — Wales has brought winger Owen Lane into the squad as a replacement for injured No. 8 Josh Navidi ahead of the Rugby World Cup semifinals.

Wales coach Warren Gatland chose to swap a back for a forward, with doubts surrounding the fitness of centers Jonathan Davies and Hadleigh Parkes.

Navidi sustained a hamstring injury in the quarterfinal win over France on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Lane, a winger who can also play at center, has just one cap to his name — against Ireland in a World Cup warmup, when he scored a try.

Wales plays South Africa in the second semifinal match on Sunday.

