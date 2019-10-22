Cop strips top off female Hong Kong protester

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a sit-in held on by Hong Kong demonstrators on Monday (Oct. 21) to mark the three-month anniversary of the brutal Yuen Long MTR attack, a female protester was dragged away by a police officer by her shirt, exposing her upper body and bra.

On July 21, a mob of over 100 thugs wearing white T-shirts and armed with sticks set upon passengers at the Yuen Long MTR station. The assailants, who were suspected to have ties with organized crime, indiscriminately attacked civilians in and outside of the station and police were very slow to respond and made no arrests, raising suspicions that they were complicit in the attack.

On Monday, in anticipation of protests over the three-month anniversary of the assault, authorities closed the station down at 2 p.m. At around 7 p.m., hundreds of protesters began to stage a sit-in on the street outside the station, reported ETtoday.



Woman surrounded by police. (AP photo)

At 8 p.m., riot police arrived on the scene and ordered the protesters to disperse. At 9:30 p.m., police began to fire round after round of tear gas and at 10 p.m., officers advanced towards the crowd, arresting many on the spot, according to the report.

By 10:30 p.m., the tension on the scene intensified as demonstrators piled debris and set it alight. Police responded with tear gas and again rushed the crowd and arrested more demonstrators.

After midnight 12 gunshots were heard and Hong Kong 01 reported that the sounds were from live rounds of ammunition fired by police. Shortly after 1 a.m., riot police withdrew from the area around Yuen Long Station and calm returned to the scene.



Police close in on woman. (AP photo)

During the violent clashes between protesters and riot police, an Associated Press photographer captured images of an officer pulling the black shirt of a female protester over her head. He continued to yank on her top until it was ripped off and her bare upper body and bra was exposed.

Chief Superintendent John Tse Chun-chung, head of the Hong Kong police public relations bureau, said that 68 people, including 53 men and 15 women aged 15 to 67 were arrested during protests from Friday to Sunday (Oct. 18 to 20). They were arrested on charges that included theft, illegal assembly, wearing of masks, criminal damage, unlawful fighting in a public place, and possession of offensive weapons.



Police officer dragging woman by her shirt. (AP photo)