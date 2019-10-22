WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A large fire that broke out on the roof of a convention center that's under construction in downtown Auckland sent plumes of thick black smoke over New Zealand's largest city on Tuesday.

Authorities were asking people to stay away from the central city as more than 20 fire trucks rushed to the scene to help battle the blaze.

There were no initial reports of any deaths or injuries.

The fire prompted SkyCity to evacuate its iconic downtown tower and casino.

The New Zealand International Convention Centre was scheduled to open next year and was expected to accommodate more than 3,000 people at conferences. Plans include a new 300-room hotel being built next to the center.

Work began on the site in 2015.