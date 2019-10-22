|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|34
|21
|Boston
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|22
|18
|Toronto
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|38
|35
|Montreal
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|34
|30
|Tampa Bay
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|29
|27
|Florida
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|26
|31
|Detroit
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|19
|28
|Ottawa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|16
|27
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|36
|31
|Carolina
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|30
|25
|Pittsburgh
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|32
|23
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|21
|20
|Columbus
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|22
|29
|Philadelphia
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|21
|New Jersey
|8
|2
|4
|2
|6
|19
|31
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|17
|22
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|36
|24
|St. Louis
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|27
|30
|Winnipeg
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|28
|33
|Nashville
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|32
|31
|Chicago
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|18
|20
|Dallas
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|21
|31
|Minnesota
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|18
|32
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|31
|21
|Anaheim
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|23
|16
|Vegas
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|34
|27
|Calgary
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|26
|27
|Vancouver
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|17
|Arizona
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|21
|13
|San Jose
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|21
|28
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|24
|32
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Minnesota 4, Montreal 3
Washington 5, Chicago 3
Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, SO
Calgary 2, Anaheim 1
|Monday's Games
Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT
Philadelphia 6, Vegas 2
St. Louis 3, Colorado 1
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.