TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a visit to Taiwan to promote his new film, U.S. actor Will Smith said Taipei's slogan should be "Taipei, the place where dreams come true!"

Smith arrived in Taipei on Friday (Oct. 18) with Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) to promote the new film “Gemini Man," which on Monday (Oct. 21) hit movie screens across the island. On Monday afternoon, Smith, who was joined by Lee and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, attended a press conference at a Taipei hotel to promote the action movie and started out by saying in Mandarin "你好台北, 很高興來這裡" (Hello Taipei, I'm very happy to be here).

At a press conference during a previous visit to Taiwan to promote his 2013 film, "After Earth," Smith had expressed his wish to work on a film with Lee and asked his contacts to inform the Taiwanese director. Six years later, Smith on Monday triumphantly declared, "Ang Lee has been on my list for most of my adult life [as] someone that I wanted to work with. So Taipei made the dream come true," reported CNA.



Lee (left), Smith, and Jerry Bruckheimer. (CNA photo)

Reveling in the opportunity to finally work with Lee, Smith joked that Taipei's slogan should be, "Taipei, the place where dreams come true!" Lee then chuckled and said, "Yeah, I heard the mating call," according to the report.

Smith recalled Lee bringing him into his office, which had screens showing scenes from his career when the director said he achieved "perfection." He then showed a scene from his TV show "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and said, "Don't ever do this in my movie."

Smith said that Lee has a very mild temper and one incident in particular left the deepest impression on him, which was when he arrived at the studio at 6 a.m. but was not called to shoot until 3 p.m. Smith said that Lee walked over to him and said in a calm voice, "Hi Will. I have never been more angry in my life. I'm so furious right now. I just want to say I'm sorry to have kept you waiting so long," reported CNA.



Smith paints as Lee watches. (CNA photo)

Smith said Lee's calm "rage" was really "so sweet" with the "perfect temperament." He said the incident made him feel "safe and cared for."

Lee’s 14th feature film, “Gemini Man,” is a sci-fi thriller about a retired assassin targeted by his younger clone.



Smith paints with calligraphy brush. (CNA photo)



Smith strikes a boxing pose. (CNA photo)