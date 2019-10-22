The Tourism Bureau hosted a workshop in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang Sunday to promote its initiative called "Taiwan Quality Tour" for travel operators that provide Vietnamese visitors with tourism products and services in Taiwan.

In an effort to increase the number of visitors from the region and promote Taiwan as one of the best tourist destinations in Asia, the tourism bureau said it set up its 14th overseas tourism office in Ho Chi Minh City in March this year, and organized a slew of events such as travel expos, to promote tourism in Taiwan in the Southeast Asian country.

The bureau said Sunday's workshop was aimed at introducing destinations, promoting service products and improving the quality of services for Vietnamese operators, to help market Taiwan to the Vietnamese audience.

Also, one of the main priorities this year has been to promote the bureau's "Taiwan Quality Tour," a recognition that is awarded by the Tourism Bureau to local operators that help introduce and promote Taiwanese travel destinations for visitors from Vietnam.

So far, five local travel agencies have been awarded -- Lien Bang Travel, Viet Nam Heritage Tours, Saigontourist, Vietravel and Tre Viet Tours.

According to the tourism bureau, the recognition is awarded to hotels and travel operators, as well as popular travel spots and tours.

Besides Da Nang, the bureau also carried out similar efforts in Thailand last year.