NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed first-round draft pick Philip Tomasino to a three-year contract.

The Predators announced the entry-level deal with the forward on Monday.

Nashville took the 18-year-old Tomasino with the No. 24 pick in the June draft. Tomasino has 23 points in 12 games this season with Niagara in the Ontario Hockey League, and the 6-foot, 181-pound center had 72 points in 67 games with Niagara last season.

The native of Missassauga, Ontario, had five points in six games for Canada at the 2019 U-18 World Championship in April.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports