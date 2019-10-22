New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|99.70
|Up
|.60
|Dec
|96.05
|97.00
|94.50
|96.35
|Up
|.65
|Jan
|99.70
|Up
|.60
|Mar
|99.35
|100.30
|97.90
|99.70
|Up
|.60
|May
|101.70
|102.55
|100.15
|101.90
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|103.75
|104.65
|102.25
|103.90
|Up
|.45
|Sep
|105.75
|106.40
|104.00
|105.65
|Up
|.40
|Dec
|108.00
|108.75
|106.85
|108.35
|Up
|.35
|Mar
|111.10
|111.10
|110.00
|110.95
|Up
|.25
|May
|111.60
|112.55
|111.60
|112.55
|Up
|.20
|Jul
|114.10
|Up
|.15
|Sep
|114.70
|115.65
|114.70
|115.65
|Up
|.10
|Dec
|117.05
|118.00
|117.05
|118.00
|Up
|.10
|Mar
|120.30
|Up
|.10
|May
|121.90
|Up
|.10
|Jul
|123.50
|Up
|.10
|Sep
|125.25
|Up
|.10