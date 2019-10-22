  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/22 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 99.70 Up .60
Dec 96.05 97.00 94.50 96.35 Up .65
Jan 99.70 Up .60
Mar 99.35 100.30 97.90 99.70 Up .60
May 101.70 102.55 100.15 101.90 Up .55
Jul 103.75 104.65 102.25 103.90 Up .45
Sep 105.75 106.40 104.00 105.65 Up .40
Dec 108.00 108.75 106.85 108.35 Up .35
Mar 111.10 111.10 110.00 110.95 Up .25
May 111.60 112.55 111.60 112.55 Up .20
Jul 114.10 Up .15
Sep 114.70 115.65 114.70 115.65 Up .10
Dec 117.05 118.00 117.05 118.00 Up .10
Mar 120.30 Up .10
May 121.90 Up .10
Jul 123.50 Up .10
Sep 125.25 Up .10