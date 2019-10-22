BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2506
|Down
|7
|Dec
|2491
|2505
|2451
|2474
|Down
|12
|Jan
|2506
|Down
|7
|Mar
|2520
|2534
|2486
|2506
|Down
|7
|May
|2513
|2534
|2487
|2509
|Down
|5
|Jul
|2509
|2530
|2485
|2506
|Down
|3
|Sep
|2483
|2512
|2472
|2490
|Down
|2
|Dec
|2454
|2482
|2441
|2460
|Down
|3
|Mar
|2461
|2461
|2423
|2444
|Down
|1
|May
|2439
|Down
|1
|Jul
|2437
|Down
|1
|Sep
|2429
|Down
|1