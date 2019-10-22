  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/10/22 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2506 Down 7
Dec 2491 2505 2451 2474 Down 12
Jan 2506 Down 7
Mar 2520 2534 2486 2506 Down 7
May 2513 2534 2487 2509 Down 5
Jul 2509 2530 2485 2506 Down 3
Sep 2483 2512 2472 2490 Down 2
Dec 2454 2482 2441 2460 Down 3
Mar 2461 2461 2423 2444 Down 1
May 2439 Down 1
Jul 2437 Down 1
Sep 2429 Down 1