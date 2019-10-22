BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2506 Down 7 Dec 2491 2505 2451 2474 Down 12 Jan 2506 Down 7 Mar 2520 2534 2486 2506 Down 7 May 2513 2534 2487 2509 Down 5 Jul 2509 2530 2485 2506 Down 3 Sep 2483 2512 2472 2490 Down 2 Dec 2454 2482 2441 2460 Down 3 Mar 2461 2461 2423 2444 Down 1 May 2439 Down 1 Jul 2437 Down 1 Sep 2429 Down 1