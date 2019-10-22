  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong gamer shows support for protestors at competition

Lee Shi-tian wore a scarf and spoke out about the protests in Hong Kong at the Mythic Championship V video game tournament

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/22 09:54
Lee Shi Tian keeps his face covered in group photo. (Twitter photo)

Lee Shi Tian keeps his face covered in group photo. (Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong gamer Lee Shi-tian (李詩天) wore a red scarf to express his support for Hong Kong while competing in the Mythic Championship V video game tournament over the weekend – referencing the city government’s ban on masks.

In addition to wearing a scarf like a mask, Lee covered one of his eyes, a gesture used by Hongkongers to honor a nurse shot in the eye by Hong Kong police, reported Liberty Times. It was a bold move considering that U.S. video game developer Blizzard Entertainment revoked the prize money of Hearthstone Grandmasters winner Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai and banned him for supporting the Hong Kong protests.

During the post-game interview at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, Lee said, "Life has been very tough in Hong Kong" and it felt good to play as "a free man," while pro-Hong Kong messages and live-streams of the interview flooded Twitch chat. Contrary to Blizzard's approach, Wizards of the Coast (WotC) allowed Lee to voice his opinions, reported UDN.

Ian Dixon, a moderator of the Twitch chat for the tournament, said on Twitter he was instructed to "allow and not touch" any statements supporting the Hong Kong movement. The uncensored recording of the entire e-sports tournament is still on the website. Even so, Wizard of the Coast has not issued any official statement on the matter, according to Dot Esports.
Wizards of the Coast
Lee Shi Tian
Hong Kong protests

RELATED ARTICLES

Hong Kong police spray mosque with blue dye, quickly offer apology
Hong Kong police spray mosque with blue dye, quickly offer apology
2019/10/21 10:58
Baseball fans bring Winnie the Pooh to game as Taiwan goes up against China
Baseball fans bring Winnie the Pooh to game as Taiwan goes up against China
2019/10/20 18:23
Students who vandalize Lennon Walls face deportation: Taiwan's MOE gets tough
Students who vandalize Lennon Walls face deportation: Taiwan's MOE gets tough
2019/10/19 16:05
Hong Kong protesters mock China leaders, defy face mask ban
Hong Kong protesters mock China leaders, defy face mask ban
2019/10/19 09:14
Hong Kong: mother insists daughter committed suicide as school urges coroner inquest
Hong Kong: mother insists daughter committed suicide as school urges coroner inquest
2019/10/18 11:01