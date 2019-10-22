TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong gamer Lee Shi-tian (李詩天) wore a red scarf to express his support for Hong Kong while competing in the Mythic Championship V video game tournament over the weekend – referencing the city government’s ban on masks.

In addition to wearing a scarf like a mask, Lee covered one of his eyes, a gesture used by Hongkongers to honor a nurse shot in the eye by Hong Kong police, reported Liberty Times. It was a bold move considering that U.S. video game developer Blizzard Entertainment revoked the prize money of Hearthstone Grandmasters winner Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai and banned him for supporting the Hong Kong protests.

During the post-game interview at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, Lee said, "Life has been very tough in Hong Kong" and it felt good to play as "a free man," while pro-Hong Kong messages and live-streams of the interview flooded Twitch chat. Contrary to Blizzard's approach, Wizards of the Coast (WotC) allowed Lee to voice his opinions, reported UDN.

Ian Dixon, a moderator of the Twitch chat for the tournament, said on Twitter he was instructed to "allow and not touch" any statements supporting the Hong Kong movement. The uncensored recording of the entire e-sports tournament is still on the website. Even so, Wizard of the Coast has not issued any official statement on the matter, according to Dot Esports.