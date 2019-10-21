TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 1,600 people attended the opening of the 2019 Tamsui Environmental Arts Festival in Tamsui Old Street on Sunday (Oct. 20).

Coinciding with the 135th anniversary of the Battle of Tamsui, the theme of this year’s event was "Wings of the Hobe" – with the wings representing peace, hope and progressive change. The purpose was to mark the lessons of history while promoting Tamsui’s future sustainable development.

Drawing large crowds, the carnival’s lively festive atmosphere filled the district’s touristic Old Street. Among the “time machine” of sacred beasts leading the parade were the clouded leopard, white dolphin, crested serpent eagle and purple butterfly.

African drum group Konkonba Taiwan (My People photo)

13 schools, 18 community associations, nine public interest groups and an environmental theater troupe were led by five professional parade groups: Puppet & Its Double Theater, DREAM AIR, African drums group Konkonba Taiwan, “Monster City March (怪獸城市進行曲), and “Flying Lantern Fish” (飛炫燈籠魚).

(My People photo)

Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜), who mingled with crowds at the parade, said the Tamsui Environmental Art Festival was in its 11th year. He said that as activities become more exciting every year the event is becoming increasingly important to the community.

Hou added that besides the Environmental Arts Festival, Taiwan's oldest port city would host traditional outdoor performances on Oct. 26-27. There will also a be performance of the epic drama, "War Sacrifice 1884" (戰祭1884), at Hobe Fort.

This year’s parade was curated by the artistic director of Da’an art center Yi Hsiang Tien Kai (藝想天開), Wu Chung-liang (吳忠良), according to Tamsui’s District Office.