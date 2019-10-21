TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Sunday (Oct. 20) pledged to increase the number of foreign tourists to Taiwan to 20 million by 2028 by establishing closer ties with Communist China.

During a press conference on Sunday, Han claimed that by the end of his second term in office in 2028, he would have bought in 20 million tourists, by that time accounting for more than 8 percent of Taiwan's GDP, reported ETtoday. Former Premier Simon Chang (張善政), who leads Han's national policy advisory team and was in attendance during the press event, said that the first goal would be to double the percentage of tourism that contributes to Taiwan's GDP from 4.4 percent to over 8 percent.

Chang said that the global average contribution tourism makes to GDP is 10 percent per country. Chang said the goal for 2024, the end of Han's first term if he is elected president, would be 15 million tourists, according to the report.



Chinese tourists at Chiang Kai-shek memorial. (Imgur photo)

Han's advisor said that President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) administration will soon announce a goal of having 20 million foreign tourists visit Taiwan by 2030. Chang bragged by 2028, the end of Han's second hypothetical term in office, would be 20 million, two years ahead of Tsai's plan.

Han said that since Tsai has taken office the number of visitors from China has dropped from 4.18 million in 2016 to 2.69 million in 2018, a decline in 1.5 million tourists. Han said that in the first year of Tsai's tenure 3,000 idle tourists buses were put on the auction block and nearly 100 hoteliers went out of business.

Chang said that once Han takes office, he would negotiate with China on relaxing restrictions on group and individual travelers to Taiwan. He said the Han administration would also work on allowing group tours and individual travelers from second- and third-tier Chinese cities, reported Storm Media.

Despite the decline in tourists from China, Taiwan saw an all-time high of 11 million foreign visitors in 2018, according to Tourism Bureau data. This was in part due to Taiwan encouraging more visits from other nations in the region by offering visa-free treatment to countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, and Brunei.