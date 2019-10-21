Spain to exhume Franco's remains Thursday

In this Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 photo, a worshiper holds a rosary at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. A
In this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 photo, a man makes the fascist salute at the tomb of Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of the Spanish right-win
In this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 photo, the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum is seen near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. After a tortuous judic
In this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 photo, people visit the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the Valley of the Falle
In this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 photo, visitors queue to enter at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Satu
In this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 photo, a man kisses the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the Valley of the Falle
In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, a visitors holds a portrait of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, flowers are placed on the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the t
In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 photo, a visitor takes a snapshot at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain.
FILE, undated file photo of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. After a tortuous judicial and public relations battle, Spain's Socialist governm
FILE, In this Nov. 20, 1938 file photo, former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, centre, attends the second anniversary of the death of Jose Antonio
In this Friday, April 5, 2019 photo, a view inside Franco's family tomb in Mingorrubio's cemetery, outskirts of Madrid. After a tortuous judicial and
The Valley of the Fallen mausoleum, near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. After a tortuous judicial and public relation
The Valley of the Fallen mausoleum is framed by a window near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. After a tortuous judicia
A monk walks in front of The Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. After a tortuous judi
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government says it will exhume and relocate the remains of late military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco on Thursday.
In a statement Monday, the government said the remains would be taken from the grandiose mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen complex outside Madrid and taken to a discreet grave close to the capital by helicopter.
The procedure was authorized after the Supreme Court recently dismissed the objections by Franco's family.
The government is pushing ahead with the exhumation before Spain holds a general election on Nov. 10.
Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975.