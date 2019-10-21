TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After Taiwan was ranked the third most welcoming country on the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), published in April, six sightseeing spots in Taipei also received Muslim-friendly certifications, Taipei City Government announced on Monday (Oct. 21).

The six tourist attractions recognized were: Taipei 101, National Palace Museum, Chiang-Kai Shek Memorial Hall, Taipei Children's Amusement Park, Zhishan Ecological Garden and Discovery Center of Taipei. All are equipped with prayer rooms and bathrooms that follow Islamic toilet etiquette. Hotels, such as Spring City Resort and Taipei Garden Hotel were also certified.

In September, Taiwan installed its first Halal food vending machine at Taipei International Convention Center (TICC), providing more than 20 types of snacks and drinks to the Muslim community. Meanwhile, restaurants in Taipei 101 are working to obtain halal certification, according to UDN.

As the Muslim population increases, the Taiwan government has made an effort to turn the country into a Muslim-friendly environment in the areas of tourism, trade and culture. Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said by 2025, Muslims will account for 30% of the world’s population, and Taiwan has become a preferred destination for Muslims because freedom, diversity and openness are its most charming attributes, reported Liberty Times.

Taipei 101 certified as Muslim-friendly (Facebook)