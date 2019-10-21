TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For train tours up the mountains to admire the nation's colorful maple tree leaves look no further.

Alishan Forest Railway and the Cultural Heritage Office (AFRCHO) will start tours to maple tree forests in December. They will take in colorful scenic spots in recreation areas such as Xiaoliyuanshan Lookout, to admire the colorful display of maple leaves.

In addition, the celebrated photographer, Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明), will act as a guide and teach how to take good landscape photos, the press release said.

The train interiors for the tour are made of cypress timber, the same as those built for Japan's royals, according to the press release. The tours will run on Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23, which fall on Mondays, and will be limited to 80 passengers on each trip.

The ticket price of NT$1,200 (US$39) covers train fare, guide fees, meals and souvenirs, and will go on sale four to 15 days before each train's departure date. However, the ticket cannot be purchased at station ticket windows.

To book refer to this site. For more information about the maple-leaf-themed train tours go to AFRCHO’s website, or its Facebook fan page.

(Huang Yuan-ming photos)