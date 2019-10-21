TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Although the Kuomintang (KMT) claims that 100,000 Han fans attended a campaign rally for KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Saturday (Oct. 19), based on photos of empty seats and barren fields, netizen estimates that the real number could have been closer to 10,000.

On Saturday, Han was joined on stage by former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) at a campaign rally held in Tainan. Organizers said that by 7 p.m., the event saw 100,000 screaming Han fans packing the venue to the rafters.

However, based on photos of the crowds and the size of the venue, Taiwanese netizens on the popular online message board PTT estimated that the real number. Many wrote sarcastic comments such as "Leader Han has secured it [presidency]," "My great Han presidency has been secured!"



Small crowd at Yongkang Railway station. (PTT photo)

Well-known PTT user 4XCat (四叉貓) wrote that at 4:57 p.m. he happened to be traveling through the area as the rally was getting underway. He said that there was a bit of a line at the Yongkang Railway Station, but when he got to Shueipingwun Park in the heart of Tainan where the rally was taking place, he saw many empty red, plastic chairs.

He wrote that he originally wanted to count the number of empty chairs, but there were so many he could not figure out how to account for all of them. Instead, he said he decided to estimate the crowd based on people per square meter.

He said that the venue covered 8,000 square meters and he deducted from his calculation the area covered by the stage and flower garden. He said that the chairs were fairly spread out and estimated that the total number in attendance was around 10,000.



Sparse crowd around Han fan vendors. (PTT photo)

Many netizens mocked the way the chairs seemed to be spread out in way to make the crowd seem larger than it really was:

"The chairs are spaced further and further apart. Is this the end of the Han wave?"

"Even a chair-counting actuary could not figure this out."

"They lined up the chairs in this way on purpose to make them harder to count. Otherwise, it would be more obvious how few people there are."



Meager crowd in front of stage itself. (PTT photo)



Mostly empty chairs strewn about venue. (PTT photo)



Scarce crowd seen from a distance. (PTT photo)



Typically elderly Han fans decked out for the occasion. (PTT photo)