All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Buffalo 9 7 1 1 15 34 21 4-0-0 3-1-1 2-0-0 Washington 10 6 2 2 14 36 31 2-1-2 4-1-0 2-0-1 Boston 8 5 1 2 12 22 18 2-0-1 3-1-1 0-0-2 Pittsburgh 9 6 3 0 12 32 23 4-3-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 9 6 3 0 12 30 25 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Toronto 9 5 3 1 11 35 31 3-2-1 2-1-0 3-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 21 20 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Montreal 9 4 3 2 10 34 30 2-2-0 2-1-2 1-2-1 Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 29 27 1-1-0 3-2-1 4-2-0 Florida 8 3 2 3 9 26 31 1-1-1 2-1-2 1-1-1 Columbus 8 3 3 2 8 18 26 2-2-1 1-1-1 1-1-1 Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 19 28 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 New Jersey 8 2 4 2 6 19 31 2-1-2 0-3-0 1-1-0 Philadelphia 6 2 3 1 5 15 19 2-1-0 0-2-1 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 6 2 4 0 4 17 22 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Ottawa 7 1 5 1 3 16 27 1-3-0 0-2-1 1-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 8 7 0 1 15 35 21 4-0-0 3-0-1 1-0-0 Edmonton 9 7 1 1 15 31 21 4-0-0 3-1-1 2-0-0 Vegas 9 6 3 0 12 32 21 3-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Anaheim 9 6 3 0 12 23 16 4-1-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Calgary 10 5 4 1 11 26 27 3-0-1 2-4-0 2-3-1 Vancouver 8 5 3 0 10 25 17 3-0-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Winnipeg 10 5 5 0 10 28 33 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Arizona 7 4 2 1 9 21 13 3-1-0 1-1-1 1-1-0 Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 32 31 3-1-1 1-2-0 1-0-0 St. Louis 8 3 2 3 9 24 29 1-1-2 2-1-1 1-0-0 Los Angeles 8 3 5 0 6 24 32 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 21 28 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Chicago 6 2 3 1 5 18 20 2-2-1 0-1-0 0-0-1 Dallas 10 2 7 1 5 21 31 0-2-1 2-5-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 8 2 6 0 4 18 32 1-1-0 1-5-0 0-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0

Montreal 5, St. Louis 2

Vegas 3, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2, OT

Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Boston 3, OT

Arizona 5, Ottawa 2

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Florida 3, Nashville 2, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 1

Buffalo 4, San Jose 3

Sunday's Games

Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Minnesota 4, Montreal 3

Washington 5, Chicago 3

Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, SO

Calgary 2, Anaheim 1

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.