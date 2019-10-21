TOKYO (AP) — Japan's exports have fallen for a 10th straight month amid weak demand in China, South Korea and other Asian markets.

The data for September reported Monday showed a deepening impact from trade tensions between the U.S. and China and between Japan and neighboring South Korea.

The Finance Ministry said the trade deficit in September totaled $1.1 billion, a third consecutive month of red ink.

Exports fell 5.2% from the same month in 2018, with slower shipments of machinery and auto parts. Imports dropped 1.5%.

Exports to the U.S. dropped nearly 8% from a year earlier while imports from the U.S. declined 12%. The trade surplus with America fell 3.5% to 564.1 billion yen ($5.2 billion).