TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A publicized beach cleanup by Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Sunday (Oct. 20) was stymied by an unknown group of people who had beat him to it and cleared the shore of refuse a day before his arrival.

On Saturday (Oct. 19), Han held a large campaign rally in Tainan City's Shueipingwun Park. On Sunday morning, (Oct. 20), Han visited Tainan Grand Mazu Temple and Luerhmen Mazu Temple, but a trip to clean up Tainnan's Golden Beach had to be scrapped because he found to his dismay that someone had removed all trash from the beach just before his visit.

According to Up Media, Han's camp had sent people to survey the beach for trash on Thursday (Oct. 17). At the time, they had spotted many discarded bottles, cans, plastic bags, aluminum foil, driftwood, Styrofoam floats, and other refuse strewn across the beach. However, when members of Han's campaign team checked the beach again on Oct. 19 on the eve of his visit, the beach was suddenly found to be completely cleared of all debris.

Bewildered by the sudden disappearance of trash, Han's staff asked the Tainan City government if anyone had applied to hold a beach cleanup over the past couple of days. However, the city said that no one had applied for such a permit, leaving the identity of the group who carried out the cleanup a mystery.