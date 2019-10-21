LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota United 1

|Los Angeles Galaxy
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Lletget, 4, 71st minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Dos Santos, 3 (Alessandrini), 75th; 3, Minnesota, Gregus, 2 (Quintero), 87th.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.
Yellow Cards_Polenta, Los Angeles Galaxy, 33rd; Gonzalez, Los Angeles Galaxy, 44th; Alonso, Minnesota, 80th; Alessandrini, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+1.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jeremy Kieso, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
A_19,939.
___
Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Giancarlo Gonzalez, Diego Polenta, Dave Romney, Daniel Steres; Jonathan Dos Santos, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Servando Carrasco, 90th+4); Uriel Antuna (Romain Alessandrini, 73rd), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cristian Pavon.
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Darwin Quintero, 60th), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod (Abu Danladi, 77th), Kevin Molino; Angelo Rodriguez (Mason Toye, 67th).