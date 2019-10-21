TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a visit to Taiwan to promote his new film, American actor Will Smith toured a night market on Friday (Oct. 18) and sampled a number of popular Taiwanese dishes.

Smith arrived in Taipei on Friday with Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) to promote the new film “Gemini Man," which will officially hit movie screens across the island on Monday. Later that evening, Smith was joined by TV host Blaire Chang (張允曦) and YouTubers the K.R Bros (展榮展瑞) in savoring Taiwanese delicacies at the Ningxia Night Market in Taipei's Datong District.

As soon as Smith stepped foot in the market, he caught the attention of many fans, who swarmed him to take photos. During his visit to the night market, Smith tried sesame oil chicken and fresh papaya and watermelon milk, reported Liberty Times.



Smith (center). (Instagram photo)

He also bravely tried bitter melon juice, which he described in Mandarin as "不好喝" (bad-tasting), according to the report. Smith then tried some of the game stalls, including a BB gun balloon game, where he shot with great accuracy, wowing the crowd with every direct hit.

Lee and Smith will attend the premiere of “Gemini Man” in Taipei on Monday and take part in a number of events promoting their new film in the following days, according to the distributor. Lee’s 14th feature film, “Gemini Man” is a sci-fi thriller about a retired assassin being targeted by his younger clone.