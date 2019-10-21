  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Will Smith tries Taiwanese food at Taipei's Ningxia Night Market

Will Smith likes papaya milk, says in Mandarin that bitter melon juice 'tastes bad'

  538
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/21 10:38
Will Smith (left). (Instagram photo)

Will Smith (left). (Instagram photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a visit to Taiwan to promote his new film, American actor Will Smith toured a night market on Friday (Oct. 18) and sampled a number of popular Taiwanese dishes.

Smith arrived in Taipei on Friday with Taiwanese director Ang Lee (李安) to promote the new film “Gemini Man," which will officially hit movie screens across the island on Monday. Later that evening, Smith was joined by TV host Blaire Chang (張允曦) and YouTubers the K.R Bros (展榮展瑞) in savoring Taiwanese delicacies at the Ningxia Night Market in Taipei's Datong District.

As soon as Smith stepped foot in the market, he caught the attention of many fans, who swarmed him to take photos. During his visit to the night market, Smith tried sesame oil chicken and fresh papaya and watermelon milk, reported Liberty Times.


Smith (center). (Instagram photo)

He also bravely tried bitter melon juice, which he described in Mandarin as "不好喝" (bad-tasting), according to the report. Smith then tried some of the game stalls, including a BB gun balloon game, where he shot with great accuracy, wowing the crowd with every direct hit.

Lee and Smith will attend the premiere of “Gemini Man” in Taipei on Monday and take part in a number of events promoting their new film in the following days, according to the distributor. Lee’s 14th feature film, “Gemini Man” is a sci-fi thriller about a retired assassin being targeted by his younger clone.
Will Smith
Gemini Man
Ang Lee

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Oscar-winning Ang Lee leads Golden Horse Master Class
Taiwan's Oscar-winning Ang Lee leads Golden Horse Master Class
2019/10/19 15:36
Will Smith and Ang Lee to arrive in Taipei this evening for 'Gemini Man'
Will Smith and Ang Lee to arrive in Taipei this evening for 'Gemini Man'
2019/10/18 15:50
Director Ang Lee to bring Will Smith to Taiwan
Director Ang Lee to bring Will Smith to Taiwan
2019/10/01 19:43
Central Taiwan Film Studios open for business in Taichung
Central Taiwan Film Studios open for business in Taichung
2019/07/23 14:38
Taiwan director Ang Lee joins revolt against Oscars schedule
Taiwan director Ang Lee joins revolt against Oscars schedule
2019/02/15 16:37