TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 European Education Fair Taiwan (EEFT) will take place at the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) Hall 3 this weekend (Oct. 26-27) to promote high-quality European education opportunities to students and young professionals in Taiwan.

More than 120 top universities and vocational schools from Europe are invited, and seminars will be held on both days. The section for France, the biggest participating country this year, features a total of 35 booths from elite schools in various fields, including aerospace, engineering, and culinary arts.

According to Liberty Times, Europe has surpassed the region of New Zealand and Australia as the second most popular option for Taiwanese students pursuing academics abroad, while the U.S. remains the first. Approximately 10,000 Taiwanese are currently studying in Europe, mostly in Germany, France, and the U.K.

The EEFT was first established in 2002 to build mutual trust and cooperation between education institutions in Europe and in Taiwan. The current committee is promoting the education fair with the joint assistance of the French Office in Taipei, the British Council Taiwan, and the DAAD German Academic Exchange Service, reports Yam News.