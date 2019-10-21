TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chill Out music festival, which took place at Gongguan Waterfront Plaza Oct. 19-20, featured 28 Taiwanese musical acts including Leo Wang and 9m88.

The second Chill Out music festival was organized by Pipe Live Music in cooperation with I-Mei Foods Co. The lineup of the two-day event included Leo Wang, who was named Best Male Mandarin Singer at the Golden Melody Awards this year, along with the jazz singer 9m88 and Taiwanese dream pop band The Fur..

Pipe Live Music stated that the festival attracted between 1,400 and 1,500 people. It added that it had to stop selling tickets at the door because "the crowd reached the maximum capacity for the venue.”

The renowned Taiwanese jazz singer-songwriter 9m88, who launched her debut album in August, has collaborated with several award-winning singers. She performed a number of her most famous songs, such as “Love Rain” (愛情雨) and “Waste of Time” (浪費時間), on the second and final night of the festival to the delight of the audience.

Market stalls selling food, drinks, accessories, were also at the event. Purchases could only be made with a metro “EasyCard,” but a 20 percent discount was available for festival-goers using an I-Mei-themed smartcard.



Chill Out music festival market (Taiwan News photo)



Restaurant with art installation. (Taiwan News photo)



Festival-goers "chilling" in bean bags provided by organizers. (Taiwan News photo)