Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei arrived in Taiwan Sunday for a five-day visit, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).



Giammattei, who takes office in January, was elected in August with 57.95% of the vote. His decision to visit Taiwan from Oct. 20-24 with key members of his future cabinet demonstrates his support for Taiwan-Guatemala friendship, the ministry said in a statement.



During the visit, the president-elect will attend a banquet hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), call on Legislative Yuan President Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), and lunch with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), according to MOFA.



In addition, the delegation will call on the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Council of Agriculture under the Executive Yuan, the Central America Trade Office, National Taiwan University Hospital and the International Cooperation and Development Fund.



They will also visit the National Palace Museum, Taipei 101, MiTAC Information Technology Corp. and Kavalan Whiskey Distillery in Yilan, according to MOFA.



In the statement, the ministry said Taiwan and Guatemala have long cooperated in a wide range of areas, including basic infrastructure, public health, education, agriculture, and the innovation consulting of small and medium-sized enterprises.



In the future, both sides will work to build on this strong foundation and continue to strengthen their bilateral friendship, said MOFA.



Guatemala is one of Taiwan's four diplomatic allies in Central America.