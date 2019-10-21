  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/21 07:37
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123
Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138
Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150
Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187
Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176
L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164
Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 9, Washington 0

Green Bay 42, Oakland 24

Buffalo 31, Miami 21

Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21

L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10

Indianapolis 30, Houston 23

Minnesota 42, Detroit 30

Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17

Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Baltimore 30, Seattle 16

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday's Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.