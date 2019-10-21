  1. Home
Researchers find second warship from WWII Battle of Midway

By CALEB JONES, Associated Press
2019/10/21 03:34
MIDWAY ATOLL, Northwestern Hawaiian Islands (AP) — A group of deep-sea researchers looking for sunken World War II ships have found a second Japanese aircraft carrier that went down in the Pacific during the historic Battle of Midway.

Vulcan Inc. director of undersea operations Rob Kraft says an initial review of sonar data captured Sunday shows what could be either the Japanese carrier Akagi or the Soryu resting deep in the Pacific.

The find comes on the heels of the discovery of another carrier, the Kaga, last week. The crew of the research vessel Petrel hopes to find all ships lost in the 1942 Battle of Midway, which historians consider a pivotal fight for the U.S. in WWII.

The battle was fought between American and Japanese carriers and warplanes. More than 2,000 Japanese and 300 Americans died.