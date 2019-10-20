Fifteen local and foreign couples affirmed their love at a "marriage ceremony" held under a Sacred Tree in the romantic setting of a national park 2,200 meters above sea level Sunday, the Alishan National Scenic Area Administration announced that day.

The couples, from Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the United States, exchanged vows or reaffirmed their love, with a 2300-year-old divine tree bearing witness, Ma Hui-ta (馬惠達), director of the Alishan National Scenic Area Administration said.

The tree, considered sacred due to its age, is one of the many attractions in the national park area of Alishan, a mountain in Central Taiwan.

Among the couples, Li Su-yueh (李素月), who has been married to her husband for 43 years, told CNA that they came to have the honeymoon they never went on four decades ago.

Li and her husband hugged each other when the master of ceremonies asked the grooms to kiss their brides. The exchange was also witnessed by the couple's daughter who plans to marry later this year.

The couples who took part in the event to reaffirm their love for each other, then took romantic photos in the scenic woods.

Over the past 13 years, more than 200 couples have taken part in the annual ceremony, and many return with their babies to thank the Sacred Tree for its blessings, according to the park administration.