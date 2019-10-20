TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Traffic control is in effect in Yilan County's Taipingshan every weekend until Nov. 17 as nature enthusiasts flock to the mountains to see the leaves of Taiwan's beech trees beginning to turn yellowish gold, according to the news release by the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area Administration (TNFRAA).

In order to avoid traffic jams on the mountain, the weekend traffic control is enforced on Cueifong Scenic Road (翠峰景觀道路), which is the last 16.5-kilometer stretch of the main mountain road leading to the entrance of the Taiwan Beech National Trail and the nearby Cueifong Lake and Cueifong Villa, the release said.

Traffic control will be implemented after the 200th vehicle enters Cueifong Scenic Road, the TNFRAA said, and to encourage high-occupancy vehicles, only 9-seat minibuses and official vehicles are allowed to enter the road during this period. Visitors with transportation needs can call 0911-334198 for booking.

The trailhead of the 3.8-km Taiwan Beech National Trail is located just below Cueifong Villa. The beech trees cover an area of 900 hectares surrounding the last section of the trail, from the 3.2-kilometer mark to the trail's end.

The beeches' leaves began to turn yellowish gold in mid-October and are expected to complete their color transformation by early November. They can be seen in all their glory for only about one month before they start to fall.

(Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area Administration video)

(Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area Administration photo)