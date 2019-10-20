  1. Home
The Latest: Johnson faces legal challenge to Brexit plan

By  Associated Press
2019/10/20 17:07
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to lawmakers inside the House of Commons to update details of his new Brexit deal with EU, in London Sat

In this image issued by 10 Downing Street, showing of a letter written by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed to the European Council Presi

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech at the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, England, on Saturday Oct. 19, 2019, after the Letwin amend

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow education secretary Angela Rayner acknowledge supporters at the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, England,

Britain's opposition Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson speaks during the Brexit debate inside the House of Commons parliament in London Saturda

Lawmaker of SNP (Scottish National Party) Joanna Cherry speaks during the Brexit debate inside the House of Commons parliament in London Saturday Oct.

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union lawmaker Stephen Barclay speaks during the Brexit debate, watched by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, r

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Brexit debate inside the House of Commons in London Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. At the rare weeke

Anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporters take part in a "People's Vote" protest march calling for another referendum on Britain's EU member

Whippets wear clothing with the EU flag during anti-Brexit protests in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote in a rare

A woman wears the colors and stars of the EU flag as she and other anti-Brexit supporters march in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. In their first wee

Anti-Brexit demonstrators carry placards and EU flags in London, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. In their first weekend session in 37 years, British lawmaker

Police officers watch as anti-Brexit protestors carry effigies of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and his top advisor Dominic Cummings, l

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's impending departure from the European Union (all times local):

10 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a legal challenge from opponents over his Brexit plan.

Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union late Saturday seeking a delay to Britain's impending departure from the bloc, as required by law. But he followed it with a signed letter indicating that he does not favor another Brexit extension.

EU officials have not responded to the request and say consultations are underway.

Opponents feel that sending the second letter was done specifically to frustrate the will of Parliament, which has not approved Johnson's Brexit plan but does want a Brexit deal.

The Court of Session in Scotland is already considering the matter, and it may end up being decided in the British Supreme Court, which in September ruled that Johnson had acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament for five weeks as the Brexit deadline crept closer.

Scottish National Party legislator Joanna Cherry said the legal battle over Brexit resumes Monday to see "if the prime minister has flouted the law and the promises he gave to the court."

___

9 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pressing ahead to try to win parliamentary backing for his new Brexit deal even as the European Union considers his grudging request to extend the looming Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the EU late Saturday seeking a delay to Britain's impending departure from the bloc, as required by law. But he followed it with a signed letter indicating that he does not favor another Brexit extension.

EU officials have not responded to the request and say consultations are underway. The formal granting or denial of an extension by the bloc may not be made until the Brexit deadline is just a few days away, but most signs indicate the EU would prefer an extension to an abrupt U.K. departure from the bloc without a deal in place.

Johnson has been determined to take the country out of the 28-nation bloc on Oct. 31, but lawmakers are trying to avoid a no-deal Brexit, which economists say would wreak damage on the U.K. economy.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit