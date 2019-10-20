TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second annual Classic Cars and Road Safety Festival will take place on the square in front of HSR Taoyuan Station on Oct. 26 and 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to a press release on Tauyuan Travel.

On display at the exhibition will be about 100 classic and antique cars built by a variety of automakers, including Mercdes-Benz and Volkswagon, and dating as far back as the 1930s, allowing car enthusiasts to admire the lasting charm of these classic automobiles.

The car show will be coupled with a road safety education initiative aimed at getting the public to "slow down, watch, and stop at intersections." It will also allow them to experience the difference of radii between the inner and outer wheels and the dangers posed by blind spots when buses or trucks are making turns.

In addition, a POLI Bonny Rescue Heroes-themed fan event will take place on Oct. 27. There will also be a challenge, where anyone who completes three games will receive a gift on top of knowledge about traffic safety, the release says.

(Taoyuan Travel photo)



(Taoyuan Travel video)