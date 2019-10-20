  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Classic car exhibition in N. Taiwan to feature 100 automobiles

About 100 antique cars dating back to the 1930s will be on display

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/20 17:09
(Taoyuan Travel photo)

(Taoyuan Travel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second annual Classic Cars and Road Safety Festival will take place on the square in front of HSR Taoyuan Station on Oct. 26 and 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to a press release on Tauyuan Travel.

On display at the exhibition will be about 100 classic and antique cars built by a variety of automakers, including Mercdes-Benz and Volkswagon, and dating as far back as the 1930s, allowing car enthusiasts to admire the lasting charm of these classic automobiles.

The car show will be coupled with a road safety education initiative aimed at getting the public to "slow down, watch, and stop at intersections." It will also allow them to experience the difference of radii between the inner and outer wheels and the dangers posed by blind spots when buses or trucks are making turns.

In addition, a POLI Bonny Rescue Heroes-themed fan event will take place on Oct. 27. There will also be a challenge, where anyone who completes three games will receive a gift on top of knowledge about traffic safety, the release says.

(Taoyuan Travel photo)


(Taoyuan Travel video)
antique cars
classic cars
Taoyuan

RELATED ARTICLES

Mini-flood at Taiwan Taoyuan Airport's Food Street
Mini-flood at Taiwan Taoyuan Airport's Food Street
2019/10/19 11:53
Construction on Taiwan Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 to begin in May 2020
Construction on Taiwan Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 to begin in May 2020
2019/10/18 17:36
Taiwan to drop Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 design due to lack of bidders
Taiwan to drop Taoyuan Airport Terminal 3 design due to lack of bidders
2019/10/15 14:32
Taiwan premier hints Taoyuan mayor could be next president
Taiwan premier hints Taoyuan mayor could be next president
2019/10/11 14:31
Japan Airlines plane involved in minor collision at Taiwan Taoyuan Intl. Airport
Japan Airlines plane involved in minor collision at Taiwan Taoyuan Intl. Airport
2019/10/06 16:25