JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's popular president who rose from poverty and pledged to champion democracy, fight entrenched corruption and modernize the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation is to be sworn in for his final five-year term with a pledge to take bolder actions.
Army troops and police, along with armored vehicles and firetrucks, are deployed Sunday across the capital, Jakarta. Major roads are closed in a departure from the more relax atmosphere of President Joko Widodo's 2014 inauguration.
An Oct. 10 knife attack by an Islamic militant couple that wounded the security minister set off a security alarm and a new crackdown.
Western and Asian leaders and special envoys flew in for the event, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, China's Vice President Wang Qishan and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.