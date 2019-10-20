RANCHI, India (AP) — Ajinkya Rahane made a century and Rohit Sharma closed in on his maiden double hundred as India reached 357-4 at lunch on day two of the third test against South Africa on Sunday.

At the interval, Sharma was unbeaten on 199 runs, his highest test score, with Ravindra Jadeja not out on 15.

Resuming at 224-3 after bad light stopped play Saturday, Sharma and Rahane set a hectic pace of scoring in the morning session making 60 runs in the first hour.

Rahane reached his 11th test hundred off 169 deliveries in a free-flowing innings, which included 17 fours and a six.

Debutant left-arm wrist spinner George Linde (1-58) eventually broke the partnership tempting having Rahane caught behind in the 76th over. The duo added 267 runs for the fourth wicket, a record for India against South Africa in test cricket.

Sharma, though, continued his dominance of the visitors attack and passed his 150 off 199 deliveries and not long after passed his previous best test score of 177 against the West Indies at Kolkata in 2013.

Jadeja and Sharma then added an unbeaten 51 off 57 balls for the fifth wicket and pushed India past 350 just before lunch.

Sharma was in a hurry to get the landmark prior to the break and hit a flurry of boundaries off the second new ball, but the lunch interval temporarily stalled the opener's quest to the milestone.

Sharma, playing his 30th test, is the first Indian batsman to accumulate 500-plus runs in a test series against South Africa. The previous best was 388 runs by Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996-97.

On day one, bad light halted play as Sharma's third century in this series helped India recover from a precarious 39-3.

India took an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first two tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports