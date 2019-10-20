Experience Halloween spirit at Taipei Zoo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As October comes to a close, Taipei Zoo has launched its annual Zoolloween celebration with a special exhibition focusing on conservation themes, with the highly anticipated 2019 Zoolloween Strange Carnival to take place on Saturday (Oct. 26), Taipei's Department of Information and Tourism said Thursday.

With the "Strange Zoo – Zoo Outdoor Conservation Exhibition, the zoo will be buzzing with the spirit of Halloween and the sound of wild animals resonating through the air,” according to a press release on the department's website.

The exhibition, which has been designed specifically for the 11th edition of Zoolloween, will feature 10 conservation themes. Its design "allows the public to recognize the survival crises faced by wild animals by exploring issues such as endangered species, environmental pollution, forest fires, and habitat fragmentation,” the release said, expressing hope that “Together with the Halloween ambiance, tourists will be able to appreciate the grave peril faced by wildlife.”

The most anticipated event at this year's Halloween celebration is the 2019 Zoolloween Strange Carnival, according to the release: "Are the parents eager to sign their children up for the Halloween fashion show? Not so fast, what is so special about this year is that as long as you and your babies have put on elaborately designed costumes, you will have a chance of being spotted by a scout and invited to get on the catwalk.”

As this year’s theme is inspired by animal conservation, everyone is invited to join the "fiesta carnival" alongside conservation-related NGOs, the department said. “As long as you complete the challenge game on the same day, you will be entitled to participate in the lottery,” it added.

“Apart from exciting stage performances and trick-or-treating activity, you can also go on a date with the Strange Train Conductor at night,” the release adds. Zoo-goers are encouraged to "unveil the secrets" of three conductors, who will appear every 30 minutes starting from 6:00 p.m.

People of all ages are welcome to experience the carnival. For more information, please refer to Taipei Zoo’s official website and Facebook page.



(Taipei Zoo video)