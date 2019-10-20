  1. Home
  2. Politics

Allies voice support for Taiwan's inclusion in Interpol

Taiwan’s allies call for inclusiveness at 88th Interpol General Assembly

By Alex Watson , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/20 14:29
Interpol HQ Facebook page photo

Interpol HQ Facebook page photo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) General Assembly, which Taiwan has not been a party to since China joined the body, came to a close on Friday (Oct. 18) in Santiago, Chile.

In a press release, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated that allies Belize, Eswatini, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Paraguay, Nauru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines had sent letters to the President of Interpol, Kim Jong Yang, calling for Taiwan’s participation as an observer.

In support of Taiwan, the American Institute in Taiwan and the German Institute Taipei have on social media both expressed that "politicizing law enforcement helps criminals," CNA reported.

In addition, Belize, Eswatini, Guatemala, Honduras, Paraguay, and St. Kitts and Nevis voiced support for Taiwan to join the meeting, making the case that Taiwan should be included in Interpol so that there are no holes in law enforcement, reported MOFA.

The international support from many of Taiwan’s allies during the event reaffirms Taiwan’s right to attend. It also shows the rising discontent about the country's being constantly ostracized on such occasions, the ministry stated, further reminding Interpol that no one should be left out, as the organization's motto is “Connecting police for a safer world.”
INTERPOL
Taiwan allies
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
world order

RELATED ARTICLES

After Dior's kowtow to CCP, Taiwan's Foreign Minister calls on world to 'stand up to China'
After Dior's kowtow to CCP, Taiwan's Foreign Minister calls on world to 'stand up to China'
2019/10/19 15:13
Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists supportive European nations
Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists supportive European nations
2019/10/15 19:09
Italy starts petition supporting Taiwan’s attendance at Interpol
Italy starts petition supporting Taiwan’s attendance at Interpol
2019/10/12 10:44
INTERPOL: Taiwan Can Help
INTERPOL: Taiwan Can Help
2019/10/11 10:00
US senator attends Taiwan's National Day ceremony for first time in 35 years
US senator attends Taiwan's National Day ceremony for first time in 35 years
2019/10/10 10:25