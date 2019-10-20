  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/10/20 13:31
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 9 7 1 1 15 34 21
Boston 8 5 1 2 12 22 18
Toronto 9 5 3 1 11 35 31
Montreal 8 4 2 2 10 31 26
Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 29 27
Florida 8 3 2 3 9 26 31
Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 19 28
Ottawa 7 1 5 1 3 16 27
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 9 6 3 0 12 32 23
Carolina 9 6 3 0 12 30 25
Washington 9 5 2 2 12 31 28
N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 21 20
Columbus 8 3 3 2 8 18 26
New Jersey 8 2 4 2 6 19 31
Philadelphia 6 2 3 1 5 15 19
N.Y. Rangers 5 2 3 0 4 15 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 8 7 0 1 15 35 21
Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 32 31
St. Louis 8 3 2 3 9 24 29
Winnipeg 9 4 5 0 8 27 33
Chicago 5 2 2 1 5 15 15
Dallas 10 2 7 1 5 21 31
Minnesota 7 1 6 0 2 14 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 31 20
Anaheim 8 6 2 0 12 22 14
Vegas 9 6 3 0 12 32 21
Arizona 7 4 2 1 9 21 13
Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 24 26
Vancouver 7 4 3 0 8 22 15
Los Angeles 8 3 5 0 6 24 32
San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 21 28

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

Anaheim 4, Carolina 2

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0

Montreal 5, St. Louis 2

Vegas 3, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2, OT

Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Boston 3, OT

Arizona 5, Ottawa 2

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Florida 3, Nashville 2, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 1

Buffalo 4, San Jose 3

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.