All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 9 7 1 1 15 34 21 Boston 8 5 1 2 12 22 18 Carolina 9 6 3 0 12 30 25 Pittsburgh 9 6 3 0 12 32 23 Washington 9 5 2 2 12 31 28 Toronto 9 5 3 1 11 35 31 N.Y. Islanders 8 5 3 0 10 21 20 Montreal 8 4 2 2 10 31 26 Tampa Bay 8 4 3 1 9 29 27 Florida 8 3 2 3 9 26 31 Columbus 8 3 3 2 8 18 26 Detroit 8 3 5 0 6 19 28 New Jersey 8 2 4 2 6 19 31 Philadelphia 6 2 3 1 5 15 19 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 3 0 4 15 19 Ottawa 7 1 5 1 3 16 27 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 8 7 0 1 15 35 21 Edmonton 8 7 1 0 14 31 20 Anaheim 8 6 2 0 12 22 14 Vegas 9 6 3 0 12 32 21 Arizona 7 4 2 1 9 21 13 Nashville 8 4 3 1 9 32 31 St. Louis 8 3 2 3 9 24 29 Calgary 9 4 4 1 9 24 26 Vancouver 7 4 3 0 8 22 15 Winnipeg 9 4 5 0 8 27 33 Los Angeles 8 3 5 0 6 24 32 San Jose 8 3 5 0 6 21 28 Chicago 5 2 2 1 5 15 15 Dallas 10 2 7 1 5 21 31 Minnesota 7 1 6 0 2 14 29

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

Anaheim 4, Carolina 2

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0

Montreal 5, St. Louis 2

Vegas 3, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2, OT

Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Boston 3, OT

Arizona 5, Ottawa 2

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Florida 3, Nashville 2, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 1

Buffalo 4, San Jose 3

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.