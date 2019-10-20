Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a double against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Se
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a three-run home run off New York Yankees pitcher Chad Green during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's America
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel (10) celebrates after his three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, talks with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve during the third inning in Game 6 of baseball's American Lea
Houston Astros starting pitcher Brad Peacock throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Champ
New York Yankees starting pitcher Chad Green throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Champio
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a game-ending homer off Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros outlasted the New York Yankees 6-4 Saturday night to advance to the World Series for the second time in three years.
In a bullpen game with a back-and-forth finish, DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, two-run shot off Astros closer Roberto Osuna in the top of the ninth. Altuve answered with a two-run drive to left-center, setting off a wild celebration at Minute Maid Park.
Astros ace Gerrit Cole was waiting to pitch a potential Game 7 in this AL Championship Series on Sunday. Instead, the postseason star — undefeated since May 22 — could be lined up for Game 1 at home against the NL champion Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
